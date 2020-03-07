Storm Center PM Update – March 7: Record Challenging Warmth in SE KELOLAND

Following an unseasonably warm day throughout KELOLAND, a mild night is on the way. Skies will become partly cloudy as a cold front approaches slowly but surely. Overnight lows will remain on the milder side of the scale…the low to mid 30s in NE KELOLAND, while the rest of the region hovers in the low to mid 40s. To put this into perspective, the average high temperature for this time of year in Sioux Falls is 39 degrees.

If you were a fan of Saturday’s warmth, then you’ll love Sunday…if you’re in the SE part of KELOLAND. We may feature a run toward the record books in Sioux Falls as that cold front moves through South Dakota and brings in more cloud cover across the region. NE and western parts of KELOLAND will be a bit cooler, with upper 40s in the NE, low 50s out west, and near 60 degrees along the Missouri River. The record high on Sunday in Sioux Falls is 67, so we’ll keep a close eye on the thermometer!

While the start of next week is far from terrible, it’ll be noticeably cooler. Highs on both days will struggle to get out of the 30s to mid 40s. Rain or snow showers are also in the forecast for this time, though not much is expected in terms of totals for either precipitation type.

Wednesday should end up being mainly dry, but clouds should still be fairly thick. We will carry a slight chance of rain showers on Thursday with another weak system moving through the area.

The end of the week is looking rather nice, but we’ll keep an eye on the first half of next weekend.