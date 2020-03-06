Storm Center PM Update – March 6: Unseasonable warmth arrives this weekend

Skies are mostly sunny across KELOLAND. A brisk south wind has pushed temperatures through the 40s East River, while western South Dakota has soared into the 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with a south wind holding temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. It could be a little breezy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but that will only help with the warming. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will reach the mid 60s – more than 25 degrees above normal. Aberdeen and NE KELOLAND will get to the mid 40s, which will lead to significant melting of snowcover. Western South Dakota will get up around 70 degrees.

Clouds should start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be ahead of the front, so temperatures in the upper 60s will be close to record highs. Northern and western South Dakota will be a little cooler due to thicker cloud cover and the pool of colder air.

Rain or snow showers are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, thought the amounts should be light. Temperatures will be sharply cooler, in the 30s to the mid 40s. The least likely day for precipitation will be Wednesday, though clouds should still be fairly thick. We will carry a light chance of rain showers on Thursday.

After that it looks like a prolonged period of strong warming will begin. It still looks like warmer than normal temperatures all the way through at least St. Patrick’s Day.