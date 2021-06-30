Storm Center PM Update – June 30, 2021: Hot start to July, but some chances for rain early next week

The heat wave continues, unabated, though the holiday weekend. Today we’ve had abundant sunshine and temperatures have climbed a few degrees above-normal, into the upper 80s to low 90s, with a southerly breeze.

2 PM

Overnight we’ll have clear skies, and with a very light east breeze we’ll fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND. Temperatures will continue the warming trend, with the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, while central and NE South Dakota (Pierre and Aberdeen) will get into the low 90s. The air will be still, with only a very light east breeze.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a couple degrees warmer. Sioux Falls and Rapid City will reach 90, while central and NE South Dakota will bake into the mid 90s. It will be a little breezy in Rapid City and the west.

The weekend also looks sunny and hot. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s in Sioux Falls and the upper 90s to around 100 to the north and west.

Sunday, the 4th of July, will be hot. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny, and we’ve added a slight chance of a light shower during the evening because some of the forecast models are picking up on a little energy coming through. But we may end up dropping even that chance because moisture appears to be lacking. It’s something we’ll be watching, but the odds now are that Sunday will be mostly dry and hot as well, with highs in the low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, while central and NE South Dakota will be right around a hundred degrees.

Our next real chances of rain are early next week, though the timing of rain and thunderstorms remains suspect. You’ll find a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the forecast Monday through Wednesday as the heat wave departs. Temperatures will be a little cooler by midweek, though still near or even a little above normal for the first week of July.

It looks like temperatures will creep back up for the end of next week and the following weekend (July 10-11).