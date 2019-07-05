Storm Center PM Update – July 5, 2019

Rapid City and western South Dakota were battered and doused by thunderstorms last night, with numerous reports of flash flooding. That same area is under both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flash Flood Watch again tonight.

Rain has been occurring today in eastern KELOLAND, mostly during the morning hours. Many locations have received over an inch of rainfall, with more on the way tonight.

Tonight we’ll see thunderstorms in western South Dakota move southeast after midnight, with only slight chances for thunder East River. Temperatures will cool to the low 60s.

Tomorrow we have a slight chance of showers in the morning East River. But then we expect the clouds to break up during the afternoon. A light northeast breeze will keep us cool, in the upper 70s to around 80s degrees. There will be another chance for thunderstorms in Rapid City and western South Dakota.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and slightly warmer across KELOLAND. With a light SE breeze, temperatures will warm back into the low 80s.

We’ll warm some more on Monday and Tuesday, getting back near-normal in the mid 80s. The best chance of rain appears to be on Tuesday.

Temperatures should be a little cooler (with diminishing rainfall chances) for the middle of next week, before we warm back up Friday through the following weekend.