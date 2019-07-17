Storm Center PM Update – July 17, 2019

Widespread thunderstorms marched west to east across KELOLAND last night and early this morning. There were numerous reports of hail and strong wind. There were also some areas of heavy rainfall – Sioux Falls received 2-1/2 inches of rain during a downpour that caused some urban flash flooding in low-lying areas.

When the sun came back out, temperatures quickly recovered into the 80s with abundant humidity.

Tonight thunderstorms are again in the forecast, and any storms that do form may quickly turn strong or severe. It will be another warm and muggy night as well, with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tomorrow should be a quieter day. It will be sunny, hot, and humid, with daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and only a light south breeze to move the air around.

Friday will also be sunny and hot and humid, with highs again in the mid 80s to low 90s.

As far as the weekend: We’re expecting partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday, when showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day and into the nighttime hours. Highs will fall back into the 80s, and humidity will ease a bit as well. After the nighttime storms move away, Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs closer to normal in the low 80s

Next week looks fairly dry and slightly cooler, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND – which is about normal for late July.