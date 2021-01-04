Storm Center PM Update – January 4, 2021: Light snow tomorrow night and Wednesday

After the morning fog burned off, the skies cleared and we’ve enjoyed another sunny day. Temperatures have been about ten degrees above average, in the upper 30s East River and the upper 40s West River, with a northwesterly breeze.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and there could be some patchy fog – but it should not be as widespread or dense as recent days. Lows will be in the teens in the east to the 20s in the west.

Tomorrow will be another very warm day, but skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will again be in the upper 30s East River and the 40s West River. Some sprinkles or light rain showers will develop in western and central South Dakota. Rapid City will be windy and may get a light snow mix. The showers will move East Tuesday night and change to very light snow in NE South Dakota. Winds will switch from the SE to the northwest.

Wednesday will be cloudy and snowy in Eastern KELOLAND. Amounts are expected around an inch or two with an easterly wind. Snowfall could be a little heavier in NW Iowa. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s with the snowfall. On the back side of the snow, Rapid City will be mostly sunny with the low 40s.

We expect the snow to end by Thursday, but skies will still be mostly cloudy. With warm air remaining, we’ll still be warmer than normal, in the low 30s East River to the 40s in the west.

Snow flurries (little or no accumulation) are possible on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low 30s. Rapid City could get some light snow, though the temperatures will be a little warmer.

The weekend looks partly to mostly cloudy but slightly warmer than normal. Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, with the upper 30s to around 40.

Next week we expect temperatures will still be warmer than normal, with a slight warming trend for the second half of next week. We don’t see indications of any major storm systems anytime soon.