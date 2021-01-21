Storm Center PM Update – January 21, 2021: Still expecting light to moderate snowfall on Saturday

Skies have been sunny across KELOLAND, though there is an area of cloud cover moving from North Dakota into eastern South Dakota. With a brisk NW wind, temperatures have been about ten degrees cooler than yesterday – in the 30s, though that is still about ten degrees above normal for later January.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, but it will be cold thanks to all that northwest wind today. Our lows will be in the single digits in the north to the teens in the south.

Tomorrow we continue the cooldown. With a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will return to normal, in the upper 20s East River to the low 30s in the west. Winds will be gentle, 5-15 mph.

Our attention is still on a system coming up from the southwest from the Rockies this weekend. But now it looks like the second wave on Sunday will mainly be southeast of us, in Nebraska and Iowa. We’re still anticipating that Saturday’s snowfall will produce widespread 2-4” amounts. A combination of computer models continues to give the bullseye of the higher end of that range north of I-90 and south of Highway 12. Temperatures will still be in the upper 20s to low 30s, and we’ll have similar temperatures on Sunday, which will still be mostly cloudy as the system pulls away.

We’ve added snowfall chances Monday and Wednesday of next week, but we expect the timing of the light snow to get narrowed down after the passage of Saturday’s snowfall. Temperatures look like they’ll stay cool – near- or even below-normal, actually – for next week. Indications are that we’ll warm slightly for the last couple days of January.