Storm Center PM Update – January 20: Cold ending, January Thaw to follow

Lots of sunshine… but lots of cold air too… in eastern KELOLAND today. Our high temperatures in late January are usually in the mid 20s. But today we’ve struggled to get more than a few degrees above-zero East River. The west is much warmer, in the 30s in Rapid City.

Tonight won’t be as cold as last night, because our winds will switch to a southerly direction. With clear skies will be about -6 under clear sky for lows East River. Rapid City will only drop to 23.

Tomorrow we will begin a bit of a January thaw. We will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. But it will be a strong south wind, so we’ll warm back near- or even above-normal. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 East River, while we’ll have 40s in the west.

On Wednesday we may have a few light rain showers or light show showers in southern KELOLAND. Any snowfall should be well under an inch. Highs will be in the 30s in central and eastern South Dakota, with 40s and light showers in Rapid City.

Our best chance of snowfall looks like Thursday into Friday, though any amounts will be under an inch. Temperatures will be a few degrees above-normal both days, in the upper 20s to low 30s. Western South Dakota will be ion the 30s to around 40.

The weekend looks quiet. Partly cloudy skies both days, and temperatures will continue to be a few degrees above-normal, in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River. Rapid City will soar to the upper 40s both days this weekend, although they could get a few light rain showers on Saturday.

Our January thaw looks like it will be persistent. We expect above-normal temperatures through the first few days of February. We will melt a lot of snow cover over the next two weeks.