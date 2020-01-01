Storm Center PM Update – January 1: A couple more mild days

Skies have been partly to mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, though we’ve had some afternoon breaks of blue sky. Temperatures have been warmer than normal for New Year’s Day, with the 30s East River, to the 40s West River.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. We could squeeze out a few flurries in northern and western South Dakota. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, with a light westerly breeze keeping the warm air in place.

Tomorrow we’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and a gentle northwesterly breeze will knock a couple degrees off of today’s highs. But it will still be warmer than normal, with the 30s in central and eastern South Dakota. We may be a little warmer in the west, and that could lead to some light snow showers in Rapid City and Pierre.

As a front comes through the area on Friday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies in the morning, with some light snow. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be under an inch. With a northwesterly breeze, skies will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon and we’ll have highs in the low to mid 30s across KELOLAND.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. The morning could be cold, in the single digits. But daytime highs will recover to the mid to upper 20s East River, and the mid to upper 40s in the West. Rapid City may reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be breezy or windy but warmer, in the mid to upper 30s, before another batch of cold air starts to come at us from the north.

Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with the 20s for highs East River. We’ve added in some low-end chances for flurries on Monday. Temperatures should remain near normal the second half of the week through the following weekend.