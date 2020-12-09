Storm Center PM Update – Goodbye warm days, here comes a cold front

Temperatures across KELOLAND are 20-30 degrees warmer than normal, close to (but probably not reaching) existing records. Enjoy, because today is the warmest day we are likely to see for a very long time.

Tonight skies will be clear, while clouds start to approach from the northwest along with an incoming cold front. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, with a light south breeze turning to the northwest. The winds will be stronger in western South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will be in the low 40s, with a northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Friday will be cloudy, a very grey day, and we could squeeze out some flurries (little or no accumulation) in Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota. A storm center will move through eastern Nebraska, NW Iowa, and southern Minnesota, where there could be some significant amounts. But mostly of KELOLAND looks like it will be spared the snowstorm. Otherwise with that thick cloudy cover and a northeast breeze, highs will only be in the low to mid 30s, only a few degrees above average for this time of year.

With the big area of low pressure continuing to dominate the weather in the upper Midwest, Saturday will also be mostly cloudy. It will also be cooler, near-normal. Highs will only be in the low 30s. Rapid City and western South Dakota could get light snow, under an inch.

Clouds should start to break up on Sunday, but it will only warm up a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid 30s East River to the low 40s in the west.

Monday and Tuesday look like they’ll be mostly cloudy as well as another cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the 30s, and there might be a few flurries – though little or no accumulation is expected with the possible exception of Rapid City and the west, which will probably see under an inch.

Say goodbye to the warm air, probably for the rest of 2020. Looking at the extended forecast data, it looks like we’ll remain in the 30s for most of the next couple weeks, including the start of Christmas week. There will probably be some chances for snowfall as Christmas approaches, though there aren’t any signals for any huge storms on the horizon at this time. But stay tuned, we’ll keep an eye out for you.