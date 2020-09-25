Storm Center PM Update – Friday, September 25: Fall-like Temperatures Finally Arrive; Rain Remains Scarce

Summer-like temperatures and conditions will finally be on the way out for much of the region, but it’ll be a slower process for the southeast.

A frontal boundary will slide southeastward as we go into the night, but this is a rather dry front. As a result, we won’t see much beyond a few extra overnight clouds. This will help keep temperatures above average once more with lows in the 50s across the board.

Winds turn to the northwest and pick up in intensity following the passage of this front, ushering in a cooler air mass the further north and west you go. In SE KELOLAND, however, we should be able to squeeze in one more warm day.

As a result, highs will depend on where you are. Further south and east, you may hold in the upper 70s to low 80s. North and west, you’ll only climb into the upper 60s to low/mid 70s.

Everyone gets in on cooler temperatures on Sunday with breezy conditions holding steady. Despite a little more sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get much above the upper 60s to low 70s, especially East River. Areas closer to Rapid City may only reach the low 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as a quick disturbance tries to make itself known in NE KELOLAND at first and then SE KELOLAND afterward. Beyond this, rain chances are few and far-between.

Temperatures briefly spike on Tuesday ahead of another moisture-starved cold front.

In its wake, we’ll cool down even more for the first few days of October. SE parts of KELOLAND may even dip into the 30s for lows for the first time this season.