Storm Center PM Update – Friday, September 13

SE KELOLAND has been hit by devastating tornadoes and swamping rainfall. We need some dry, pleasant weather – and it appears that is exactly what we have on the way. Today’s weather has been breezy, cool and dry. Temperatures have been in the 60s in eastern KELOLAND, with the 70s in the west. A westerly breeze has been blowing at 10-20 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. There will only be a light southerly breeze.

Tomorrow we will have partly cloudy skies in eastern KELOLAND, and mostly sunny in the west. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal for mid-September, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will also be lighter than today, from the south at 5-15 mph in eastern KELOLAND, and from the northwest in West River locations.

Sunday also looks pleasant. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 80s. That’s actually 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will be light or nonexistent, and from a southerly direction.

Temperatures will remain above-normal for the first half of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with the mid 80s east to the upper 80s west. Winds will pick up out of the south of Tuesday, which will keep us warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will become more unsettled as a front comes in from the west. We will also have a chance of showers or thunderstorms both days as the front passes. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back to normal, in the mid 70s.

Currently, forecast models keep temperatures near-normal through the third weekend of September (Sept 21-22).