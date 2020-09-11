Storm Center PM Update – Friday, September 11: Rain tonight, decreasing clouds tomorrow, sunny Sunday

Thick clouds, even low clouds and fog, have dominated KELOLAND today. Some sunshine has poked through the cloud cover in northern and western South Dakota. Rain showers have been moving in from the southwest. Combined with the clouds and easterly or southeasterly breeze, temperatures have remained about 15 degrees below normal for mid-September.

Tonight will be cloudy and rainy in eastern KELOLAND, with a little lightning possible in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Rainfall amounts should be limited to a few tenths of an inch. Clouds will start to break up West River. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will start with lingering light showers along and east of I-29. The rest of the morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by partly cloudy skies late in the afternoon. With a westerly breeze, highs will still be cooler than normal, in the upper 70s. Western South Dakota will enjoy sunshine most of the day, and highs in the mid 70s.

On Sunday it will be sunny and warmer – in fact above-normal – as we return to the upper 70s East River to the mid 80s in the west.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm. Skies will be sunny and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and the mid 80s West River. Tuesday will be breezy.

Forecast models differ significantly about the second half of the week. They agree as far as precipitation – we have no rain in the forecast. Temperatures vary greatly. We’re going with the solution that puts an upper level trough over KELOLAND, which means dramatic cooler for Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the 60s, before moderating for the following weekend (September 19-20). Stay tuned, because that forecast may change.