Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 9: Sunny, not as warm Saturday. Windy Sunday.

Skies are mostly sunny across KELOLAND, though there is some wildfire smoke in the air – especially in western South Dakota. With a westerly breeze, temperatures are skyrocketing to highs near daily records. Temperatures are pushing through the 80s.

Tonight the skies will remain clear, and lows will be in the 40s with little or no wind.

Tomorrow will be sunny but not as warm as today. A southeast breeze will blow in temperatures in the low to mid 70s East River – which is still about ten degrees warmer than normal. Western South Dakota will have a little stronger breeze, so highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

An incoming cold front will significantly impact Sunday’s weather, with 20-35 mph winds, and perhaps some higher gusts. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will be ahead of the front, so a strong SW wind will push temperatures into the 80s. Western South Dakota will be cooler, with perhaps some light showers and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 because of a NW wind. With the incoming front, there will be a chance of showers – and thunderstorms along and east of I-29.

The Storm Prediction Center has given that area – including Sioux Falls – a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the form of damaging winds, possibly with a little hail mixed in Sunday evening. Currently it looks like those areas could get a quarter of half-inch of rainfall as well, so moisture with those storms will be limited.

Rain will linger into Monday morning. Otherwise it will be a breezy and much cooler day, with highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of next week looks relatively rain free, and temperatures will trend cool – especially the end of the week. We look for most days to have highs in the 60s the middle of the week. After a brief warmup on Wednesday, another surge of cooler air will come down for Thursday and Friday, when we expect below-normal highs in the 50s. That cool air mass will probably hang around through the following weekend (October 17-18) – but even cooler air is expected in the region after that.