Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 30: Windy, warm Halloween before a cooler Sunday

Skies are clear across KELOLAND (and much of the upper Midwest). But temperatures are still trying to recover from all of the cold air that has been coming our way. We’re in the 30s in northern and central South Dakota, and the 40s in Sioux Falls. A warm front is encroaching on the western edge of South Dakota, so Rapid City has been much warmer.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Winds will pick up in the west and the north because of a wound up low pressure system moving along the Canadian border. Temperatures won’t drop off too much because the wind and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow we will have a mostly cloudy morning with the passage of a front, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. We expect a strong NW wind all day from a low pressure system to our north. High temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 40s in the north to the low to mid 50s across the remainder of KELOLAND. But it won’t be that great a day, because NW winds will blow at 20-35 mph with higher gusts, especially in central and western South Dakota.

Another colder air mass will be over us on Sunday, though skies will be partly to mostly sunny. It won’t be nearly as windy as Saturday. Afternoon highs will be about ten degrees below normal, in the low to mid 40s East River, while the west should return to the 50s.

The warmup begins for real on Monday, with mostly sunny skies as we begin the transition to the warm air mass coming in from the west. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 50s in the east, to the upper 60s in the west.

It is really going to be warm – with no rain or snow – the rest of next week into the start of the weekend (November 7-8). We expect most days to be in the 60s, with a few 70s possible with lots of sunshine in western South Dakota. It looks like the warm air mass will break down during that weekend of November 7-8. Already we are expecting sharply colder air will take over during the weekend, with much below normal temperatures likely across KELOLAND for the second week of November.