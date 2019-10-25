Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 25: Sunny, warm again tomorrow

Skies are clear across KELOLAND, and with the sunshine we have warmed up to highs near-normal, in the mid 50s East River to the low to mid 60s in the west. A light southerly breeze is helping with the warming.

It will remain clear tonight, but it won’t be as cold as last night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with a light southerly breeze helping to hold in the heat.

Tomorrow will again be sunny, and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a warm south wind… but an incoming cold front will switch the afternoon winds to a northerly direction in western and northern South Dakota. Rapid City and the far west could see some late day showers, along with much stronger winds.

There could be some light rain or light snow showers late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy on Sunday, and a brisk northerly wind will cool temperatures to the low to mid 40s East River, to the mid 30s in western South Dakota. Rapid City and the Black Hills will have the chance for snow.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and it will turn colder. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s.

On Tuesday, skies will cloud up as an area of low pressure slides through KELOLAND. Winds will increase, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Many locations in southern KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls – could get a mix of rain and snow. It still looks like the heavier band of snow will be well to our south, so we’re thinking locations like Sioux Falls would only get an inch or so of snow.

Behind that system, Wednesday and Thursday (Halloween) look very cold. Morning lows will be a couple degrees either side of 20 – and afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid 30s East River.

Temperatures should warm a few degrees – though it will still be colder than normal – for the first few days of November.