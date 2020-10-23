Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 23: Widespread snowfall this weekend

The snow pushed out of the area overnight, after dropping about a half-inch of snow in Sioux Falls. Pierre finished with 5”, Aberdeen 6”, and Sisseton 8”. Eureka/Long Lake/Herreid finished around a foot. Behind the snow, abundant cloud cover has filled back in. Temperatures are cold with a northerly breeze, about twenty degrees below normal for late October.

Tonight we’ll see more clouds move in along with the low pressure system that will bring us weekend snow. It will be cold by morning with single digits in the north where the snowpack is thickest, to the teens in the south.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, and we’ll see snowfall starting in western South Dakota during the day, that will move across the area from west to east. The snowfall will increase in coverage during the evening and nighttime hours in eastern KELOLAND. Saturday’s high temperatures will be about 25 degrees colder than normal, in the mid 20s to low 30s, with an easterly breeze that will turn to the NE as the snow moves in.

A Winter Storm Warning is already posted for western into central South Dakota, with amounts of 4” or greater expected this weekend.

Sunday will be snowy across most of the area, with a broad swath of accumulating snow. Temperatures will be even colder as the snow comes down, with a north wind and highs in the 20s.

As far as snowfall totals, right now we think most of KELOLAND will be around 4”. But there are indications that converging air at cloud level might produce a narrow band of heavier snow, something that might affect areas around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Behind that front, Monday and Tuesday look cold, perhaps record cold. Depending on how quickly the clouds clear, fresh snowfall is likely to drop much of the area into the single digits. Despite some sunshine Monday afternoon, Highs will only be in the teens to low 20, which is about 30 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. Tuesday morning will also be very cold, with clearer skies. We expect everyone to be in the low single digits. It is not impossible there could be some subzero temperatures. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but only a few degrees colder in the 20s to low 30s. Rapid City will be warmer as the cold air mass pulls away to the east.

The rest of the week will be dry and not as cold, though it will still be colder than normal for the end of October. We see nothing for additional snowfall. Temperatures look like they will bounce back near-normal for Halloween and the first day of November (which is also the Sunday that Daylight Saving Time ends).