Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 2: Cool tomorrow, Sunny and warmer Sunday

We had a chilly morning even though high clouds put a little on total cooling. Overnight lows were in the 30s, with frosty conditions mainly along and east of I-29 in Minnesota and Iowa.

Today with incoming clouds we’ve had another cooler than normal day. Winds have been much lighter than yesterday, allowing us to heat into the upper 50s to low 60s East River, and the upper 60s in western South Dakota.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, and the combination of clouds and a light SE breeze will keep us warmer than last night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain much cooler than normal, with highs remaining in the mid 50s to around 60. We will keep showers in the forecast for eastern KELOLAND, though it will only amount to a few tenths of an inch – tops. Showers could be a little heavier east of I-29 in Minnesota and Iowa. There will be a light easterly breeze turning to the north.

Sunday may be frosty in the morning, with clearing skies allowing morning temperatures to fall into the 30s depending on how soon the clouds break up. Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer, with mostly sunny skies in the east and highs around 60, while western South Dakota will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be a warmer and breezy, with temperatures bouncing back to the mid 70s. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday, and it still looks like we will be warmer than normal all week through the following weekend (October 10-11).

Dry conditions will continue to be a problem. Other than tomorrow’s light showers, forecast models give most of KELOLAND little or no rainfall all this week through next Friday morning. One of our trusted forecast models keeps us dry until the third week of October.