Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 18: Sunny weather for Saturday

There is a big difference in temperatures across KELOLAND. With a brisk south wind Sioux Falls has already hit 70. Rapid City and western South Dakota have had a brisk northwest wind, and the cooler air and clouds coming in have kept the western part of South Dakota in the 50s.

Tonight the winds will diminish as they turn to a westerly direction. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and we’ll see temperatures drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be a wonderful autumn day. Skies will be sunny across the area, and we will have only a gentle west breeze, under 15 mph. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the low 60s East River and only a couple degrees cooler in the west.

Sunday looks cloudy and rainy, but the best chance of rain looks like it will be in the afternoon and evening hours for most of us. We’ll include thunder in the forecast for SE KELOLAND, though it doesn’t appear that storms will be severe. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60s due to abundant cloud cover. It will be breezy, with a SE wind, turning to the east. Behind another front, Rapid City will have a very strong northwest wind that may gust over 50 mph.

Monday looks rainy and windy, as well as cooler. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s on Monday, and temperatures may not get out of the 40s in Rapid City. Most of us will only get rain, but there could be some snow mixed in for Rapid City and some accumulating snow in the Black Hills. We will have to watch the NE quarter of South Dakota, including Aberdeen, where the unwanted rainfall could amount to around an inch.

Tuesday will also be breezy, as more cold air pours in from the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy sky. Another round of rainfall will move in Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be much below normal, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Looking long-term, it looks like temperatures will remain well below-normal – with lots of highs in the 40s – in the days leading up to Halloween.