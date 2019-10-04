Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 11

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND have seen only a little sunshine. A broader area of cloud cover will move back in from the south and west this evening. Because of the limited sunshine temperatures have again been cooler than normal, in the low to mid 50s East River and a little warmer in the west. Winds have been brisk, from a southerly direction at 15-30 mph.

Tonight will be breezy, with a brisk SE wind. There could be some rain showers during the evening, but heavier rainfall or even thunderstorms is expected later tonight. The southerly breeze will hold overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

Tomorrow we expect rain will mainly fall during the morning, and then sunshine will increase during the afternoon as the front pulls away to the northeast. Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch to an inch over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with the higher amounts east of I-29 in in NW Iowa and SW Minnesota. Behind the rainfall we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across KELOLAND as the clouds break up. Saturday will also be very windy, with westerly or northwesterly winds 20-40 mph with higher gusts. Wind advisories are posted.

Sunday will also be breezy – though not as windy as Saturday – with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, and temperatures will warm through the 60s – near normal for early October. Clouds will be thicker on Wednesday as winds pick up a bit with an approaching cold front. When the front comes through Wednesday night and Thursday we’re expecting winds to pick up as sharply colder air comes into the region. Thursday will be rainy, but that rain may mix with snow in western South Dakota. Aberdeen and the north may even see a little snow mixed in with the rain, though amounts should be minimal.

Thursday’s highs will only be in the 40s to low 50s, much below normal for this part of October. Behind the rain and the cold front, Friday will be even colder, with morning lows near- or below-freezing, and afternoon highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures should warm back up a little bit, into the 50s for the following weekend (October 12-13).