Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 11

Snowfall continues, mainly in northeastern South Dakota – though Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND have been seeing some lighter snow showers. The brisk westerly winds continue to blow, so temperatures are stuck in the low to mid 30s.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through tomorrow for eastern South Dakota north of I-90. There will be some additional accumulations of snow along with strong winds.

Tonight snow will continue, mainly north of I-90. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see some more light snow showers. With a brisk NW wind, temperatures will cool into the 20s, so a widespread freeze is expected. Rapid City and the Black Hills have clear skies, so the snow cover could help them drop into the teens.

Tomorrow will again be cloudy and windy East River, while Rapid City and the west will have sunshine. Temperatures will mostly be in the mid to upper 30s with a NW wind 20-40 mph. A few more inches of snow will be possible in NE South Dakota, while Sioux Falls could see an inch, and even that might be mixed with some light rain showers.

Sunday looks like a nicer day. NW winds will diminish to 5-15 mph. Though skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, we aren’t expecting any more snowfall. High temperatures will still be much colder than normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday looks to be cold in the morning, with temperatures in the 20s before partly cloudy skies will warm us into the 40s where there is snow cover, and the low 50s where there is not. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, with breezy highs in the 40s.

Temperatures appear to be warming starting next Wednesday and Thursday, as we melt remaining snowfall with dry air and temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, and the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday and even into the following weekend (Oct 19-20).