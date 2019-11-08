Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 8: Warm Saturday, Wintry Sunday

Temperatures have warmed dramatically in all but NE KELOLAND (where clouds are thicker), and we’ve melted the recent snowfall. A southerly wind has combined with partly cloudy skies has pushed temperatures above-normal, from the upper 40s in SE KELOLAND to the low 60s in the west.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. There might be some fog in areas where snow melted today. Lows will be mild, with a westerly breeze, in the upper 20s to around 30.

Saturday will be even warmer – and probably the warmest day we will see for a long time. We’re expecting a westerly breeze with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s East River, while Rapid City should reach the mid 60s before their winds strengthen from the northwest.

Things will change abruptly on Sunday as a cold front drops down from the north. With a brisk north wind, highs will drop through the 30s during the day. And we expect some snow. Our forecast continues to call for an “inch or two” type event, less in NE South Dakota. Higher amounts will be possible in central and western South Dakota, where we are forecasting 2-4.” As usual, locally higher amounts will fall in the Black Hills.

Behind the fresh snow, the skies will clear for what might be one of the coldest Veterans Days on record. We expect single digits on Monday in the morning, and despite a mostly sunny sky our highs will be around 20, which is about 25 degrees below normal for Veterans Day. It also appears that winds will be brisk, so we anticipate fairly significant wind chills.

Tuesday will also be cold or colder in the morning, with single digits, before we moderate a little bit into the 20s East and 30s to mid 40s West River under partly cloudy skies.

The next weather system containing snow comes in on Wednesday, which also looks a little breeze. Highs will be in the 30s East River to about 40 in the west. Right now it does not look like we will have heavy snow, but we have a good chance of snow in most of KELOLAND.

It will be cold behind the snow, in the 30s to mid 40s, before temperatures warm slightly the rest of the week. But as we’ve been saying, temperatures will remain colder than normal through the third week of November.