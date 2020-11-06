Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 6: Warm and breezy Saturday, despite abundant cloud cover

There are concerns about open fires in today’s extreme temperatures and dry south winds. Temperatures are reaching near-records, in the 70s, due to abundant sunshine and those winds.

Tonight we’ll have an increase of clouds from west to east. The cloud cover will hold in much of the heat of the day, so lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s, which is actually near our normal high temperatures for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy East River, though some sunshine may peek through during the afternoon. It will be breezy in SE KELOLAND and there might be a record or two in SE KELOLAND, with highs in the low 70s despite the cloud cover. Western South Dakota will see more sunshine, though temperatures will be held to the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and very windy, with south winds 25-45 mph. There could be some light rain showers in the west and north ahead of a strong incoming cold front. But the winds will dominate the weather, with highs in the low 70s in central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City, with the arrival of the incoming front, will only reach the upper 50s. The cold front will move through eastern KELOLAND Sunday night.

Monday will be breezy behind the front. Temperatures are likely to fall during the day. We’re going with afternoon temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s and dropping, with some rain in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. In the vicinity of the front, in the SE corner of South Dakota and more likely in Iowa, there could be some heavier rainfall (over a half inch) – or possibly even some thunderstorms. This would be beneficial rainfall since these areas are in extreme drought.

On Tuesday, Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will have a chance for some light snowfall early in the day. Temperatures will be cold, with highs in the mid 30s East River to the low 40s West River.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s, for Veterans Day Wednesday. They will remain cool the rest of the week and weekend, mainly in the 40s, with a chance for some snowfall on Thursday.