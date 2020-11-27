Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 27: Dry and Warm Saturday; Cooler Sunday into Next Week

After battling with stubborn cloud cover, SE KELOLAND joined the rest of the region and enjoyed a wonderful day.

Partly to mostly clear skies stick around through the night as high pressure holds steady. Lows will fall into the mid 20s to low 30s.

A weak cold front will move into the region and sweep southeastward, though the boundary will be moisture-starved. Some extra cloud cover will move into the area later into the day, but that should be just about it.

Temperatures climb into the mid 50s to mid 60s, which will make this the warmest day of the next seven by a good margin.

Following the passage of the front, cooler temperatures come back into the picture on Sunday. While highs will take a noticeable step backward compared to Saturday, these temperatures will still remain a few degrees above average for this time of year in many areas.

The end of November and the start of December will be nearly identical: Mainly dry with seasonable temperatures.

While Monday may end up being the chilliest of these days, highs and lows will likely range near to a bit above average through the end of next week.