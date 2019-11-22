Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 22: Nice warm weekend

Blue skies dominate KELOLAND today, and the sunshine and SW breeze has warmed most of KELOLAND into the 40s or even low 50s. Temperatures have been a little cooler from I-29 to the east.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies, with lows in the 20s and decreasing SW breeze.

The weekend is looking great. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again. A gentle west or NW breeze will help to warm us above-average to the low 40s East River, to the low to mid 50s West River.

Sunday will be even warmer, with partly cloudy skies. We will reach the low 50s East River to the mid 50s West River.

A front will come through on Monday, and it will cool us off a little bit. Our highs will be in the low to mid 40s – still warmer than average – with the upper 40s West River. Moisture will be very limited with the frontal passage, so we’ll keep the forecast dry with the exception of some light snow showers West River.

A better chance of precipitation comes in on Tuesday, with a light mix of rain or snow across the KELOLAND area. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. Precipitation amounts will be light, but probably more rain than snow in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and more snowflakes than raindrops to the north and west. Again, though, amounts will be very light.

Wednesday still looks like our “in-between” day. We’ll call it partly cloudy, with near-normal highs in the upper 30s. Eastern KELOLAND should remain dry, but some light snow will be possible later in the day in western and central South Dakota.

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) looks cloudy. It will be breezy, with a rain-snow mix possible. Amounts of snowfall look to be light, under an inch in KELOLAND, though freezing precipitation is always possible with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s to low 40s. Heavier precipitation is much more likely south and east of the KELOLAND region, so keep an eye on the forecast if you are travelling to other parts of the Midwest.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies for Black Friday, and a passing area of low pressure may produce some showers. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.