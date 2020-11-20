Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 20: Seasonably Mild into Next Week

We were able to enjoy a wonderful end to the week thanks to a surface area of high pressure.

Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 20s tonight with clear skies and calm winds in place. This may be as chilly as it gets over the next seven to ten days.

Above average temperatures hold steady through the weekend, with highs on either side of 50 degrees for your Saturday. We’ll start off mostly sunny, but cloud cover will increase through the day.

A weak disturbance will move through eastern KELOLAND overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning. Rain and a few isolated snow showers are possible.

This will give way to a partly sunny afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another brief spike on the thermometer is possible on Monday and again on Wednesday, with highs on both days reaching the mid/upper 40s to mid 50s.

In-between this, we may see some rain and snow showers early on Tuesday. This chance, however, remains confined to SE KELOLAND.

Beyond a small cool down into Thursday and Friday, much of the extended forecast features above average temperatures. While Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be closer to average, another warm up is likely into the last weekend of the month.