Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 13: Windy Weather This Weekend; Warmer Next Week

High pressure will gradually move to the east, allowing cloud cover to move in as we head into the night.

Overnight lows should still be able to fall into the 20s, especially toward the I-29 corridor and where snowpack remains in place. Otherwise, we’ll see lows fall into the low/mid 30s.

Windy weather moves in by Saturday as low pressure also slides eastward. Wind headlines are in place, especially West River, through the afternoon and evening.

Gusts may exceed 40 to 50 mph in the advisory are, while East River winds don’t climb as high.

Rain and snow showers are also possible West River, while only isolated rain/snow showers are possible to the east. Highs reach the low 50s in central KELOLAND, with 40s on either side of the region.

Breezy weather holds steady into Sunday, but we should at least get in on a little more sunshine. Highs across the region may only get into the 40s.

Much of the upcoming work and school week is dry, with no appreciable chance for rain or snow in place through Friday. The lone exception may be a few isolated rain showers in central and west-central KELOLAND on Thursday.

In terms of temperatures, we warm up briefly on Monday before taking a small step back on Tuesday. Following that, a stronger surge of warmth comes along for Wednesday. Do I think we’ll see records falling again like last week? No.

With that said, however, temperatures will trend from 10 to 20 degrees above average on Wednesday before slowly falling back down again toward the end of the week.