Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 1: Slightly warmer for the weekend

Abundant cloud cover with occasional breaks continue to hang over KELOLAND. Those clouds did help hold temperatures up overnight, so we saw more rain sprinkles than snow flurries. Today there are still some spotty rain and snow showers, mostly in western South Dakota – but little or no accumulation from those showers. Temperatures have had a hard time rising due to a brisk north west wind, though we’ve reached the mid 40s in eastern KELOLAND.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. Winds will be much lighter, just a gentle westerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is still five to ten degrees below normal for early November.

Sunday looks like it will be the warmer day of the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s – even some 50s West River. But a weak front may be able to produce some light rain showers, primarily during the afternoon and evening East River as winds turn back to the northwest.

On Monday it will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with light snow showers western and central South Dakota. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There will be an area of low pressure moving through Nebraska on Tuesday, so we’ve sped up our chances of snowfall to Tuesday instead of Wednesday. It still looks like a fairly weak event for us, perhaps around an inch of snowfall. Highs will only be in the 30s East River to the 40s in the west.

Wednesday will be breezy and cool, and there could be some lingering weak snow showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

A cold air mass will be over us Thursday and Friday, which means dry and cool conditions East River. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday, and then warmer on Friday with the upper 30s and breezy in the east, to around 50 in Rapid City.