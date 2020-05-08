Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 8: Windy, rainy, but warmer Saturday

As expected, it was a cold morning across KELOLAND, with morning lows in the 20s to low 30s. At least the dry cold air has given us plenty of sunshine today, though temperatures have only bounced back to the 50s.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies, but a light south breeze will keep us a little warmer than this morning, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll have partly cloudy skies as an area of rain showers moves west across KELOLAND. It will also be a windy day, with strong southwest winds changing to the northwest behind the front. Rapid City could see some 50 mph wind gusts. As far as rainfall, we’re expecting a few tenths of an inch in most places, but the rain could be a little heavier in the NE corner of South Dakota, where there could also be a few flakes of snow mixed in. Lightning will be possible east of I-29. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will starts with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, again in freezing range. The daytime will be partly cloudy and somewhat breezy, with a northerly wind holding temperatures in the 40s in the north and west and the low 50s in Sioux Falls and the southeast.

More Arctic air mass drops down from the north on Monday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and Rapid City could get a few rain or snow showers.

Tuesday will bring an area of low pressure that could produce rain showers from the afternoon hours on, followed by persistent clouds Wednesday and even Thursday. There is a good chance of rain, and there could be enough energy for thunderstorms (mainly Wednesday) Temperatures will continue to be below normal, with highs in the 50s, climbing to around 60 Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine should build back into the region on Friday, with temperatures getting back to near-normal values in the mid 60s. As we’ve been saying, the following weekend (May 16-17) looks warm. Forecast models continue to hint at a surge of much warmer than normal temperatures for the following week.