Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 29: Few showers tonight in west, but dry weekend to follow

It is another day of mostly sunny skies East River, while some clouds have started to enter western South Dakota, along with a front that is going to spread cloud cover that will stretch across KELOLAND this weekend. With a northerly breeze, temperatures have reached the 60s to a few 70s.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy, with light showers in western into central South Dakota toward morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the thickest clouds in western South Dakota. An easterly breeze will do little to warm us up. Afternoon highs are expected only in the upper 60s. But we’ve removed rain showers from the forecast for your Saturday.

Clouds will remain fairly abundant on Sunday but it will be dry as well as warmer. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s East River. It will be breezy with the low 80s West River.

We begin the month of June on Monday, and it looks like the month will start extremely warm. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River thanks to a brisk south wind, to around 90 in central South Dakota.

Tuesday will be just as warm or warmer, though we’ll add in a chance of late day storms as an area of low pressure and cold front comes through. There will be additional chances for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, though timing uncertainties still remain. Temperatures should still be warmer than normal.

It looks like temperatures will remain warm, in the 80s, and dry through the first weekend of June and beyond.