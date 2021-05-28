Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 28: Cool through Sunday, but strong warming next week

Light rain showers came to an end this morning. Most places in eastern KELOLAND finished with ½” to 1”. Sioux Falls had a two day total of .71” at the airport. Clouds have been decreasing, but it has been a very cool day. After many of us started the day in the 30s, we have only warmed to the 50s to low 60s – about ten degrees colder than normal for late May.

2 PM

Skies will be partly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND tonight, while western South Dakota will have a low pressure system creating clouds, a good breeze, and weak thundershowers. Tonight will not be as cold as last night, with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy and cool. There will be some rain showers becoming widespread during the afternoon, though amounts will be limited to a few tenths of an inch. Saturday will also be breezy with a brisk south wind, but temperatures will again be held in the low 60s East River to the mid 60s in the west – about ten degrees colder than normal.

There could be some spotty showers remaining in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on Sunday. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Sioux Falls and the SE, with thicker clouds, will top out in the upper 60s. With less cloud cover, it should be in the low to mid 70s in northern and central South Dakota.

Monday (Memorial Day) will be warmer, and we’ve decreased the cloud cover. We’re going mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tuesday (June 1) will be warmer as the warming trend kicks in. Highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Western South Dakota will be a little cooler, with rain showers possible around Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Rain showers move east on Wednesday, but they look to be light. Temperatures will still be mild, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today’s forecast models have strengthened the warming for the end of next week through the weekend. We anticipate the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, and the upper 80s to low 90s with a brisk warming wind for Friday through the weekend (June 5-6).