Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 22: Periods of rain/t-storms through holiday weekend

An area of low pressure is spinning through Nebraska, kicking numerous clouds into Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND (again). Skies have been partly sunny to the north, while there is abundant sunshine in western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll have spotty showers move toward Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, though it looks like the better chance of rain will be southeast of Sioux Falls in SE South Dakota and NW Iowa. The rest of KELOLAND will be mostly cloudy, and we’ll see a chance of early morning showers or thundershowers in Rapid City. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will again be mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, while some thunderstorms will develop in western South Dakota and move into Pierre the central part of South Dakota during the evening – a little slower than we had been expecting. Saturday night those thunderstorms will move through eastern KELOLAND. Ahead of the storms we’ll have highs in the upper 70s, and there might be a little bit of sunshine during the afternoon. When the storms develop, they may be strong or severe, and much of KELOLAND is still rated a slight risk of severe weather with large hail and strong wind. There could also be some areas of excessive rainfall, especially in western South Dakota.

Due to the slow advancement of the front, we’ll keep widespread rain or thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with a brisk westerly wind holding down temperatures in western and central South Dakota.

With the slower movement of the front, Monday (Memorial Day) now looks mostly cloudy in central and eastern KELOALND with a few showers, while the west will be partly cloudy. Highs across the region will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s – which is near-normal for the date.

The rest of the week is mostly dry, with skies brightening up along with warm temperatures. Highs will be a few degrees above average, with numerous 70s. The next shot at showers looks to come through on Thursday. Temperatures look like they’ll cool a little bit for the following weekend, before warmer temperatures surge into the region for the first few days of June.