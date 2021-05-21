Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 21

While much of the afternoon has been quiet, we’ll keep an eye on the threat for the first of three chances for strong to severe storms.

Round 1 comes along later this evening and into the night, with chances remaining West River. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always a non-zero tornado risk with any severe storm.

Overnight lows will be rather warm East River, with temperatures in the 60s. West River lows may be able to fall into the 40s.

Round 2 arrives later on Saturday. A frontal boundary will drape itself over the region, acting as a focal point for activity later in the evening. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather extends from southern KELOLAND into the northeast corner.

Just like Friday night, the primary concerns will be gusty winds and hail.

Highs climb into the 80s along and east of the Missouri River, with 60s to the west on the cooler side of the front.

The third round of severe weather, which may also be our best chance, comes on Sunday. Low pressure will move through Wyoming into western KELOLAND. A favorable atmosphere with plenty of available energy will likely set the stage for strong to severe storms to fire up later in the evening. A majority of KELOLAND is under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather.

All modes of severe weather are on the table for Sunday and Sunday night, so be sure to stay weather aware as we go into the second half of the weekend.

A few morning showers and storms are possible on Monday east of the James River valley, but the start of the work week should remain quiet otherwise.

Tuesday also looks good across the region…arguably becoming the pick day of the week…before we watch the second half of the week and a few more chances at some showers and thunderstorms.