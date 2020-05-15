Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 15: Rainy tonight and tomorrow

Clouds have been streaming into western and southern KELOLAND, with best sunshine in the NE part of the region. Temperatures have remained mild, in the 60s. Rapid City, with a northeasterly breeze has been a little cooler, in the 50s. Rainfall is increasing in coverage from west to east, with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Tonight we expect rainfall to spread east and cover most of KELOLAND. The best chance of thunderstorms will be in SW South Dakota. Overnight lows will be a few degrees either side of 50, with an easterly breeze.

Tomorrow looks cloudy and rainy across KELOLAND, with rain continuing in eastern KELOLAND through Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with an easterly breeze feeding moisture into the system. We continue to think there will be a broad area of half-inch type rainfall totals, though there are indications that a rainfall band of ¾” or more will be possible in central to parts of NE South Dakota.

Sunday still looks like the more pleasant day of the weekend, with decreasing clouds from west to east giving us partly sunny skies and temperatures still hovering in the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures rebounding into the low 70s. The stronger surge of warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies begins on Tuesday, with the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and the upper 80s in the west. Wednesday will be windy but even warmer, in the low 80s across KELOLAND. There could be some late day showers and thunderstorms West River with the approach of the next front.

As a cold front comes east on Thursday, we’ll have a good chance of thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, eastern KELOLAND will be in the low 80s, while rapid city and the west cools back to the mid 70s. Friday will still be quite mile, in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region, with additional chances of thunderstorms.

Looking out at the long range information, it looks like the following weekend (May 23-24) will also be warmer than normal. And the following week also looks mild. We have a shot at warmer than normal temperatures for the remainder of the month of May.