Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 14: Warmer than normal through next week

We had a patch of clouds hang around SE KELOLAND after morning rain showers ended. But skies are mostly sunny across the other 90% of KELOLAND. Rainfall amounts were mostly on the light side, although Sioux Falls got a half-inch this morning. There is still a chance we could see some isolated thundershowers east of the James River the rest of the day, and the Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk they could become severe, producing hail.

2 PM

Temperatures have remained in the 60s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND due to the cloud cover. Where there is sunshine, the mercury has climbed into the 70s.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy, and with a light south breeze temperatures will hold in the 40s for overnight lows. Rapid City could get a few sprinkles.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and it should be great for any outdoor activities you have planned. There will only be a gentle easterly breeze, and temperatures will be warmer than normal – in the mid 70s in Eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City will be a bit cooler, with thicker clouds and a chance of some light rain showers.

Sunday will be a better chance of showers or weak thundershowers in southern KELOLAND, mainly south of I-90. Big rains in Kansas will steal our moisture, so we’re still looking at only al few tenths of an inch of rainfall. Clouds will be thicker than Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Behind that front, Monday will be a partly to mostly sunny and warm day, with sunshine baking us into the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Tuesday will be even warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The heat will remain for the remainder of the week, and it looks like thunderstorms will become more numerous in the second half of next week. It appears there will be sufficient energy to produce our first real round of severe weather sometime in the Wednesday to Friday time frame. Temperatures will be above average, with most locations warming to 80 or more, which should help set the stage for those storms.

The extended outlook suggests temperatures will remain above-average for the following weekend (May 22-23) as well.