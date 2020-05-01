Storm Center PM Update – Friday, May 1: Not as warm for the weekend

For many parts of KELOLAND, today is the warmest day we’ve had so far this year. With a brisk west or northwest wind, 15-30 mph, temperatures have already soared into the 80s East River, ahead of a cold front that has already dropped western South Dakota back into the 70s.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with a northwest breeze.

Tomorrow there will be a broad area of rainfall in Nebraska that may spill some light rain showers into South Dakota, mainly south of I-90 and most likely near the Nebraska border. It will not be as warm as today, in the low to mid 70s. Rapid City will have thicker clouds and may not even reach 70.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and rain-free during the day East River. Highs will be in the low 70s. We expect some thunderstorms to initiate West River during the day, part of a system that will bring clouds and rain East River during the nighttime hours.

Monday still looks like the most likely day for showers and thundershowers, but indications are there won’t be as much water available for the low pressure system to use as it lifts through eastern KELOLAND. We’re expecting a few tenths to around a half an inch of rainfall, along with plenty of clouds and highs only in the mid 60s to around 70.

We’re still carrying lingering showers into Tuesday with limited additional accumulation. Tuesday will be even cooler, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will sink through KELOLAND on Wednesday, so skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs near-normal in the mid 60s.

Another system pushes through on Thursday, with the low to mid 60s. Behind that, Friday will be a breezy and cool day, around 60 – and Saturday (May 8) will be similarly cool. It appears temperatures will remain on the cool side of normal for the following week (May 11-15).