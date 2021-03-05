Storm Center PM Update – Friday, March 5: More fog tonight, but a very warm weekend will follow

It was a foggy morning in much of central and eastern KELOLAND, but mostly west of the James River. With a light breeze it was tough to scour out the low level moisture, and dense fog advisories were posted. The rest of region has had another sunny day, with more above average temperatures climbing through the 50s.

Tonight we’ll have another round of fog, and Sioux Falls might have a better chance than last night due to wet ground and mild temperatures and a very light easterly breeze. Lows, with the fog, will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be an exceptionally nice March Saturday. After whatever fog we have in the morning burns off, it will be sunny and warm. Highs will reach the low 60s East River and near 70 in Rapid City. The SE breeze might be a little brisk, but it will help with the warmup.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a brisk southwest wind turning to the west. That will help to warm temperatures a few more degrees, in the mid to upper 60s in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will have a wind switch to the northwest, so it will be a few degrees cooler.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will remain in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will pick up on Tuesday as an area of low pressure comes in from the west.

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday. With it, there could be thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and rain mixing with or changing to snow late in the day from north to south. This will be our best chance at any precipitation, though amounts look fairly limited.

The rest of the week will be only a little cooler, with temperatures not dropping into the 40s until the weekend – a little slower than we were expecting early in the week. But it still looks like we’ll stay in the 40s through St. Patrick’s Day.