Storm Center PM Update – Friday, March 27: Very wet and windy Saturday

Skies have been mostly cloudy across KELOLAND today, as the next storm system has already started producing some light rain in SW South Dakota. Temperatures are near-normal in the upper 40s to low 50s despite the clouds.

Tonight we’ll have rain spread in from the southwest and become widespread. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40 – although Rapid City could get an inch of snow and fog with a low temperature around 30.

Late tonight and Saturday there will be an area of low pressure that will drift through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Strong winds will result, especially close to the low pressure center in SE KELOLAND. This system will also spread rainfall through central and eastern KELOLAND, and it could be heavy rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There is a Flood Watch posted for SE KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls – with the possibility of flooding. Forecast models suggest one-inch-plus rainfalls. Flood Warnings are in effect for many area rivers.

Light snow may mix in Saturday night, but it is the rain that will be a problem because of runoff impacts into area rivers and streams. Saturday’s highs with clouds and north wind and rain will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday still looks mostly sunny and much warmer, in the mid to upper 50s. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will still be breezy, especially early in the day.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week in eastern KELOLAND, and Tuesday also looks warm, though we have a chance of light rain in the forecast late Monday night through Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another cold front will come through on April Fool’s Day, so Wednesday will be breezy, with temperatures dropping back a few degrees on Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies. There could be some light rain or snow for the Thursday time period, though that looks like it will mostly occur in western and central South Dakota.