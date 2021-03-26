Storm Center PM Update – Friday, March 26: Showers tonight, Breezy tomorrow, Warmer Sunday

Clouds have been streaming in from the southwest, increasing the meager moisture available for shower activity. In the meantime, partial sunshine has helped temperatures warm into the 50s across most of the KELOLAND region. Rapid City has been a little cooler with thicker clouds and a north breeze.

2 PM

Tonight a cold front will continue its slow movement from west to east across KELOLAND. Light rain showers will move with them, coming through Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the evening and nighttime hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Rapid City and the Black Hills could get a light snowy mix with a low around 30.

The light showers should end in the morning after amounts totaling only a few tenths of an inch. Then clouds will break up as the front pulls away, and skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day, with a northwest wind holding temperatures in the low 50s.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s East River to near 70 in the west.

Monday looks sunny and windy and sharply warmer, in the low to mid 70s East River. Strong winds will continue on Tuesday, but the wind direction will turn to the north so there will be a brief but significant cooldown on Tuesday and Wednesday (the last two days of March) as a pool of colder air will drop down from Canada. We’ve added a few snow flurries to the forecast on Tuesday morning, with no – or very little – accumulation.

Then the warmup will resume starting on Thursday (April 1), and it looks like we will be in for sharply warmer temperatures – widespread 60s – for the first weekend of April. Above normal temperatures are likely to continue for the entire first week of April.