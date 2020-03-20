Storm Center PM Update – Friday, March 21: Warming up and melting snow

We welcomed Spring with a mixture of rain and snow, that exited through northwest Iowa early today. Clouds quickly cleared, and with sunshine today our weather satellites showed us where there is a fresh coating of snow that has already been melting in the March sunshine. Despite the sun, temperatures have remained below normal today – in the 20s.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with a very light SE breeze helping to hold overnight temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy East River, with temperatures warming a little, to the mid to upper 30s with a southerly breeze. Western South Dakota will be mostly sunny and even warmer, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

On Sunday skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and we will warm up significantly, to the upper 40s East River and the low 50s in the west. With the warmer air, we’ll have a chance for some showers Sunday afternoon in the west and Sunday night in the east.

We’ll continue the warming trend on Monday, with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 50s East River, and close to 60 in west. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer on Tuesday, though there could be some rain showers. Showers will be more widespread on Wednesday, and may mix with snow later in the day, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, but cooling as those showers come through.

Temperatures will be near-normal on Thusday, in the 40s East River to around 50 in central South Dakota. Rapid City may have some lingering snowfall.

It looks like we’re in for a spell of warmer weather for the final few days of March. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid 50s through the first couple days of April in Sioux Falls.