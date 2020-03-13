Storm Center PM Update – Friday, March 13: Snow overnight, mainly south central and western SD

Clouds are increasing from the southwest as a winter storm system moves in. There is already a light mix of rain and snow in SW South Dakota, and it will spread to the east late this evening. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND after dark tonight, but it won’t be very heavy.

Tonight there will be snow in western, south central, and eventually SE KELOLAND. Aberdeen and the NE look to remain snow-free. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s, with an easterly breeze. It will be windy in western South Dakota.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for western and south central South Dakota tonight through midday tomorrow. Rapid City and the Black Hills are under a Winter Storm Warning because of heavier amounts expected there.

As far as snowfall amounts, we expect less than an inch in Sioux Falls, and an inch or two south of the city. The center of the system will go through central Nebraska, and some areas of 2-5” snowfall could spill into south central South Dakota. Rapid City could see 5-9” of snow, and parts of the Black Hills could get a foot.

Tomorrow the snowfall will wind down during the afternoon, though skies will remain cloudy. Aberdeen and the NE will be outside the snow zone, so sky conditions there will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler than today, with an easterly breeze, in the 30s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and another system could give a light mix of rain or snow to the northern half of South Dakota. Sunday’s highs will be near normal in the low 40s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, a few degrees above average.

We’ve removed precipitation from the forecast for Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40s.

Chances for rainfall will start to enter the forecast on Wednesday, as a low pressure system starts to move in from the southwest. Temperatures will still be near-normal, in the low to mid 40s. But winds will increase as that system comes in.

Thursday and Friday we expect to be impacted by a wet storm system, starting as rain and then mixing with or changing to snow late Thursday and Friday. Cooler air will also be drawn into the system by Friday, with highs in the 30s to mid 40s, and winds will become strong.

Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, it looks like Saturday (March 21) will be chilly, but then temperatures will start to warm back to normal on Sunday through the first half of the following week.