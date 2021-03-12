Storm Center PM Update – Friday, March 12: Warm Saturday, followed by a wet storm system

We had some fog in NE South Dakota this morning, followed by a mostly sunny day here in Eastern KELOLAND. Some cloud cover has started to move into the southwestern South Dakota. Temperatures have again risen above-normal, in the 40s to low 50s.

2 PM

Skies will be clear tonight in eastern KELOLAND, with some areas of fog, mainly in the vicinity of the James River. Low will be in the 20s.

The weekend begins with a partly to mostly sunny and warmer Saturday, which will probably be the warmest day of the week. It should also help melt whatever remains of the snow cover. We’ll reach the low to mid 50s in eastern KELOLAND. The arrival of the next front will cool western South Dakota, where some rain showers will be possible during the day. That will change to snow Saturday night, and a Winter Storm Watch is posted for the SW corner of KELOLAND.

After Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning, a big, wet storm system come from west to east for Sunday and Monday. It will mostly be rain in KELOLAND, and heaviest along and south of I-90, where an inch of rain will be possible. Heavier amounts will be along the Nebraska border, which could see two inches of rain. As colder air is drawn into the system Sunday night and Monday, there could be a mix with wet snowfall.

Due to the slow movement of the storm system, we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to cool, and we’ll have below normal highs in the 30s.

Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) will also be chilly, with highs in the 30s. We also have the potential for a light rain snow mix. A gradual and moderate warming trend will kick in for the remainder of the week into the weekend (March 20-21).