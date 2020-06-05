Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 5: Windy, very warm, and stormy weekend

It is a near-perfect day across KELOLAND today. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, and a gentle easterly breeze has held humidity at bay. There have been spotty light showers passing through from the west. Afternoon temperatures are pushing through the 70s into the low 80s.

Tonight we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Light winds will wind around to the southeast. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible along the western edge of South Dakota, with a marginal risk of them becoming severe.

Tomorrow we will have more thunderstorm potential. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm and windy. A brisk SE wind will help us warm back into the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND. There could be some daytime showers and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. But as additional moisture is drawn into the region, and there will be a risk of thunderstorms and possibly severe weather redeveloping from the west to the east during the afternoon through nighttime. The Storm Prediction Center has rated western South Dakota with an enhanced risk of severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Hail, wind, and tornadoes will all be possible.

Sunday looks hot and windy, with temperatures soaring into the 90s with building humidity, which will again present a risk of thunderstorms. The highest likelihood of those storms – possibly severe – will be north of I-90, which could also see some areas of heavy rainfall.

Monday will be warm and breezy with scattered thunderstorms chances across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday morning appears to bring a broader area of thunderstorms through KELOLAND. We are short of rainfall in many parts of the area, and the current forecast suggests there could be some fairly widespread rainfall, especially in the eastern third of South Dakota, Monday and Tuesday.

After that, much cooler – though still near-normal – air comes into the region on Wednesday, a breezy day that will see our temperatures dropping back to the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday look even cooler, with our highs in the low to mid 70s. Right now it appears we will bounce back near-normal, in the mid to upper 70s in SE KELOLAND, for the following weekend (June 13-14).