Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 4: Record or near-record heat today and this weekend

With clear skies and a south breeze, temperatures are soaring into record levels across KELOLAND. We were already guaranteed warmer than seasonal average highs by noon, and we’ve kept on warming. Much of KELOLAND will finish the day about twenty degrees warmer than normal

2 PM

Tonight will be mostly clear and quite mild, with lows in the upper 60s thanks to a light southerly breeze. Fortunately, the air is dry so it won’t be oppressively warm overnight.

The weekend will be mostly dry, and drought conditions will worsen. Temperatures will also be building, and it will be hot. Winds will also pick up in speed, so fire concerns will also enter consideration.

It will be mostly sunny and hot tomorrow. Temperatures will bake into the mid 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Central and NE South Dakota, Pierre and Aberdeen, will be close to – or even a little above – the one hundred degree mark. It will also be breezy, with a brisk south wind.

Sunday will be almost as hot, with mostly sunny skies and the mid 90s in eastern KELOLAND, while the west will drop back into the 80s with the passage of a cold front. While the air is dry, there are hints we may get some spotty late day thunderstorms along and east of I-90, most likely north of I-90. Currently we’re thinking it will be too hot at cloud level for storms to form. But – if they do – there is the potential for some moisture-starved thunderstorms with hail and brisk winds, and there is a marginal risk they could become severe.

The heat will not be quite as intense next week, with chances for rain showers – light showers – Tuesday. There could be some thunderstorms mixed in, particularly by Wednesday and Thursday.

But we just don’t see much evidence that we will get the widespread beneficial rainfall that we really need. Sioux Falls is nearly two inches drier than normal. And it still looks like temperatures will remain above normal not only next week, but the following week (June 14-18) as well.