Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 28, 2019

A heat advisory is posted for areas along and south of Highway 14, where the combination of heat and humidity makes it feel like 100 degrees or more. The advisory is posted until sunset. Skies are clear to partly cloudy, with thickest clouds are in the NE where a few showers moved south from thunderstorms in North Dakota. Temperatures have been in the low 80s in the north and the upper 80s to low 90s in the south. Dew points have been in the muggy range, in the 70s, in the southern half of the area.

Tonight will again be warm and muggy, with clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be uncomfortably warm, around 70.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. Highs will be in the 90s across KELOLAND, with a light southerly breeze. Pierre and central SD will be around 100. Dew points will again be in the 70s, so the heat and humidity will significantly impact outdoor activities.

Sunday will again be warm, especially in the eastern half of the area where temperatures will reach around 90 degrees. A front will move northwest to southeast across KELOLAND during the afternoon and evening hours, producing thunderstorms that may be strong. While thunderstorms will be possible early morning, they are much more likely during the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes through.

Rain will continue on Monday, with abundant cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will fall back into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue a few degrees warmer than normal Tuesday through Thursday, in the mid 80s. We will have a chance of showers and thundershowers each day, mostly because we will have some frontal boundaries handing over KELOLAND. We’re keeping an Thursday the 4th of July, although the rainfall chances that day look fairly low in eastern KELOLAND, a bit higher in the west.

Temperatures look to cool back down to normal starting on Friday, and continuing into the first weekend of July.