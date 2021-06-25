Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 25: Showers possible for the weekend, but light amounts of rainfall

It looks like the majority of much-needed significant rain is staying south of KELOLAND, in Nebraska and Iowa – which could get a soaking. Beneficial rainfall is occurring today in western and central South Dakota, although even that looks fairly light.

We’ve seen some showers in KELOLAND today, but amounts have been light. With the showers, skies have been mostly cloudy East River, and mostly sunny in the west. Temperatures have been near- or above average, in the 80s to low 90s.

2 pm

Tonight we could see a few more rain showers, mainly in western, central, and portions of NE South Dakota. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy, in SE KELOLAND, and partly cloudy to the north and west. There could be more rain showers across KELOLAND, though they’ll be most abundant in SE KELOLAND. Unfortunately, most of the area will only get light showers – on the order of a couple to few tenths of an inch. The heavier rainfall will be in NW Iowa. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, tomorrow’s highs will be in the low 80s with a northernly breeze holding us slightly cooler than normal.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and we’ll have a few more showers, but again they look very light, a few tenths of an inch or even less. There will be a northwest breeze holding highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’ve added some isolated thunderstorms to the forecast for Monday, with temperatures holding in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week looks dry, with drought conditions worsening. Temperatures through midweek will remain near- or even a couple degrees below normal. But we are looking for warmer air to come in for the first few days of July. In fact, it may be hot for the 4th of July holiday weekend. And still, no signs of a drought-busting rain.