SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) —

2 PM Temperatures ranged from near 90 in Sioux Falls to 70s in western SD.

Any afternoon and/or evening showers and storms will help cool temperatures; otherwise, expect temperatures this evening to remain in the 80s in eastern KELOLAND and 70s in western SD.

The scattered showers and storms will last into the early part of tonight, then expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s.

We’ll do it all over again tomorrow (and Sunday). Highs will reach the 80s in eastern KELOLAND to the 70s in western South Dakota. Watch for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Any storm can produce locally heavy rainfall, but many locations will stay less than a quarter inch.

Guess what? Sunday will be another warm day with highs near 90. Expect widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Much of next week is looking dry with well above average temperatures. Expect slightly cooler air to arrive NEXT weekend to bring highs closer to average.