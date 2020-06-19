Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 19: Periods of rain for Father’s Day weekend

While we’ve had a partly cloudy sky, cloud cover will continue to increase from southwest to northeast. There are a few light showers in western and south central South Dakota. Temperatures will continue to struggle to warm to near-normal values, especially in western South Dakota which is likely to remain in the 60s.

Tonight we have rain showers in the forecast for western into central South Dakota. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get rain after midnight as a system moves up out of Nebraska, but rainfall amounts will be quite light. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND will have some light rain showers in the morning through midday that will only total a tenth or two of an inch. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. A new round of light rainfall will be possible across KELOLAND, though again the amounts look light in a moisture starved environment. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal, in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Summer also begins on Saturday, officially at 4:43 PM CDT.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be warmer – in the low 80s. With a cold front dropping down from the north, scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has given the SE corner of South Dakota a slight risk for severe weather.

With a frontal boundary still draped over KELOLAND on Monday, we’re going with partly cloudy skies and a 30-40 percent chance of thunderstorms, Temperatures will again be cool, in the mid to upper 70s. The rain should clear out on Tuesday, but with partly cloudy skies were in for another cool day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We think the middle of next week will be mostly sunny and dry, with highs near-normal in the low to mid 80s. Rapid City could see some thunderstorms on Thursday.

On Friday, it looks like another cold front will approach from the northwest, resulting in scattered thunderstorms for much of KELOLAND after daytime highs in the 80s.

The final weekend of the month (June 27-28) looks like it will warmer than normal, in the mid 80s.