Storm Center PM Update – Friday, June 11

After a rather active start to the day to the east, we’ve been able to calm down and clear out just in time for the end of the work week.

With clear skies and a calm breeze, we should be able to get a rare treat across the region: A comfortable night. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s across the region.

Rain chances become scarce at best as we go through the rest of the extended forecast. High pressure brings another dry air mass into the area. Under sunny skies, highs climb back into the mid to upper 80s across much of the region, with some low 90s here and there as well…especially in central and western KELOLAND.

Any locations that are able to escape the 90s on Saturday likely won’t do so on Sunday. Low to mid 90s are expected across the board for the second half of the weekend.

While much of the region is dry on Sunday, SW KELOLAND may see a few isolated thunderstorms as a weak area of low pressure tries to make its move.

Much of the upcoming work week can be described in two words: Dry and hot. The heat is at least manageable at first, with highs in the low to mid 90s. By the second half of the week, however, that changes.

A frontal boundary will approach the region by Wednesday and into Thursday, sending a very hot air mass back into the region. Upper 90s and even some low 100s are possible during this time.

While the boundary is dry for now, we may have to introduce a few shower and storm chances late Thursday night into Friday.