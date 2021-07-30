Storm Center PM Update – Friday July 30: Rainy through evening, then dry and pleasant for the weekend

There is still quite a bit of low-level smoke across the area, mixed with clouds that have been producing rainfall. The lightest rainfall, just sprinkles, is in NE South Dakota. The band of heaviest rain, with some embedded one inch amounts, still looks like it will be in central and SE KELOLAND – slightly south of the Sioux Falls area.

3 PM

Clouds continue to hang over much of KELOLAND, and combined with a northerly breeze it is a much cooler day. Temperatures are ten degrees or more below normal.

2 PM

Thunderstorms will continue to move SE into Nebraska, exiting Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota by about 11 pm. Overnight, as clouds break up, lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a sunny but hazy day due to wildfire smoke aloft. Highs will be near-normal for the last day of July, in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, the first day of August, will be sunny with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the first half of next week. As temperatures start to warm in the middle of the week, we may see some scattered thunderstorms.

It also looks like we’ll be a few degrees warmer for the following weekend (August 7-8), though we do not expect the excessively hot temperatures like we saw this week.